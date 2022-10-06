Day 2 of trial for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It’s day two of the trial for a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son.

Jessica Trefethen, 36, has pleaded not guilty and charged with murder of Maddox Williams.

Thursday, the state called on witness Detective Nicholas Gleason who testified that he was at the hospital the night that Maddox was pronounced dead.

He says he was in charge of locating Trefethen and got a tip from an anonymous source that she was at a friends house hiding.

The state also presented various text messages between Jessica and a friend where she said she was hiding her son because he fell from a swing and has two black eyes, 10 days before the death of Maddox

Trefethen’s oldest daughter took the stand on Wednesday and discussed an incident during a family trip to New Hampshire where she claimed Trefethen “threw him Maddox out of the bathroom onto his stomach.”

Her defense attorney argued on Wednesday that Trefethen says his sister for caused some injuries and that she didn’t know the boy was dying after he was hurt.

We’ll have an update on the trial Thursday night.

