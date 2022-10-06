CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks.

The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.

57-year-old Brian Breen of East Hartford and a second person were thrown from the raft in the rapids.

We’re told as the guide was working to get both back in the raft, the craft hit more whitewater and the raft flipped over, throwing everyone in the water.

People in other nearby rafts then helped pull the group from the water, but Breen was unresponsive.

Officials say CPR was administered on a raft as it was guided to meet emergency medical personnel, but Breen died during the ordeal.

The cause of death has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.