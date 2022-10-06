CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks.

The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.

57-year-old Brian Breen of East Hartford and a second person were thrown from the raft in the rapids.

We’re told as the guide was working to get both back in the raft, the craft hit more whitewater and the raft flipped over, throwing everyone in the water.

People in other nearby rafts then helped pull the group from the water, but Breen was unresponsive.

Officials say CPR was administered on a raft as it was guided to meet emergency medical personnel, but Breen died during the ordeal.

The cause of death has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Ellsworth man killed after crash in Holden

Latest News

Fall at the Thomas Hill Standpipe
Sightseers enjoy autumn Bangor standpipe tour
police lights
Belmont man charged after August hit-and-run in Belfast
Travis Mills Foundation received ten electric bikes
Travis Mills Foundation receives gift of movement
Ellsworth mural
Mural begins to take shape in Ellsworth