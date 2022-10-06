Craft Fair returns to the Bangor Mall this weekend

The fair runs Saturday and Sunday.
The Bangor Mall will be host more than 300 vendors from all over Maine and even Canada this weekend.
The Bangor Mall will be host more than 300 vendors from all over Maine and even Canada this weekend.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The fall season is in full swing, and that means craft fairs are taking place all over Maine.

There is a big one happening in Bangor this weekend.

The Bangor Mall will be host to more than 300 vendors from all over Maine and even Canada.

The fair runs Saturday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is free to get in, and you have the chance to take home $1,000.

A new addition this year - food trucks!

“We have the Red Barn food truck. We have a Jamaican food truck coming, and we’ll have food in center court, so we have some wonderful foods to try. We have several vendors bringing a lot of sweets and fudge, so there’s going to be some awesome food here this year,” said Kathy Harvey, owner of Furniture Mattresses & More.

The food trucks will be there serving lunch starting at 11 a.m. both days.

If you miss this weekend’s event, there will be two more fairs happening in November with new vendors.

