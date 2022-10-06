Collins asks acting SSA commissioner when the agency will return to pre-pandemic levels of staffing, service

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has sent a letter to the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration asking for details on when the agency will return to pre-pandemic levels of staffing and service.

Collins says this follows reports of long wait times at SSA field offices including one instance in Texas where people had to wait hours in 100-degree heat for assistance.

Collins had previously asked the agency to reopen their field offices that had been closed for more than two years during the pandemic.

Collins says she now wants to know how many full-time SSA employees are working in person, what are the plans to shift employees still working remotely back to in-person service, and a specific plan for improving customer service.

Collins says data from the SSA shows the average wait time to process initial disability decisions now stands at an all-time high of 198 days.

