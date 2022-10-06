Belmont man charged after August hit-and-run in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast Police have arrested the driver who struck a bicyclist in August and fled the scene.

23-year-old Zachariah Bormet of Belmont has been charged with leaving the scene of, and failing to report, a personal injury accident.

Police say Bormet struck 30-year-old Tristen Fontenelle of Searsmont on Belmont Avenue on August 12 just before 9 p.m. - and left immediately without stopping.

Fontenelle was found injured on the side of Belmont Avenue by residents who lived there.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for head injuries, but was released the next day.

Police say interview, video and physical evidence collected since then led them to Bormet’s vehicle this week.

Bormet will be arrainged on December 9.

