Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week.

Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise.

The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.

Thursday, police stopped a vehicle on Memorial Drive and detectives identified all the occupants, including the robbery suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with more info can contact police at 207-626-2370 ex. 3418.

