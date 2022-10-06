323 newly recorded COVID cases, 10 additional deaths
291,277 total cases of coronavirus recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - There are 323 new cases of coronavirus, according to the latest data released by the Maine CDC.
There are also 10 additional COVID related deaths.
Five residents come from Cumberland County. The othe five are residents each from Kennebec, Aroostook, Oxford, Somerset and Knox counties.
