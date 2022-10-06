2 men dead after plane crashes in Arundel

ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The York County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two men are dead after a plane crashed in Arundel Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff William King says 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth was flying the plane when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55 from Scarborough, was also on board.

The single-engine Beechcraft A36 plane is owned by CPM Construction.

It took off from Biddeford Airport Wednesday morning and flew to Presque Isle.

The men were returning from Presque Isle that afternoon when the plane crashed. They both died upon impact.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.

