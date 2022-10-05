Trial begins for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The trial for a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son started Wednesday morning in Belfast.

Jessica Trefethen, 36, has pleaded not guilty.

Last year, Trefethen was charged with murder of Maddox Williams.

Maddox died after Trefethen brought him to the hospital because he was not breathing and had no pulse.

An autopsy found he had a fractured spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

