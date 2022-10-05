Trial begins for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son

Jessica Trefethen
Jessica Trefethen(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The trial for a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son started Wednesday morning in Belfast.

Jessica Trefethen, 36, has pleaded not guilty.

Last year, Trefethen was charged with murder of Maddox Williams.

Maddox died after Trefethen brought him to the hospital because he was not breathing and had no pulse.

An autopsy found he had a fractured spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

We will have more on this Wednesday evening on TV5 news at 4, 5 and 6.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine

Latest News

‘Forever chemicals’ in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
Law enforcement closes Orrington road
Savannah Bananas win 2022 CPL Championship
Savannah Bananas ‘Baseball Circus’ coming to Maine
High pressure keeps us dry but mostly cloudy