ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services and US Department of Veterans Affairs hosted the third annual Mobile Homeless Veterans’ Stand Down in Ellsworth on Wednesday.

The goal of the event is to work with partner organizations to provide connections for veterans in need of housing.

Multiple organizations were there to also provide new winter clothes and boots, and to offer help to veterans in filing for VA and state benefits.

”They’re in a situation that they could really take advantage of the benefits that they’ve earned, and they’ve never filed a claim. But they have this morning. We filed a claim for them, and to me, that’s what we’re here to do,” said Davis Richmond, Maine Bureau of Veterans Services director.

The mobile stand down will be at Togus VA Medical Center next Wednesday and in Southern Maine every Wednesday after that through October.

For more information, visit maine.gov/veterans.

