Stearns-Schenck football off to 5-0 start

The Minutemen have a road showdown with the fellow-undefeated and defending state champion Dexter Tigers coming up next
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The Stearns-Schenck Minutemen are off to a 5-0 start which has the players and fans thinking about the program’s glory days in the late 90s.

The Minutemen have a road showdown with the fellow-undefeated and defending state champion...
The Minutemen have a road showdown with the fellow-undefeated and defending state champion Dexter Tigers coming up next(WABI)

Playmakers like Aidan Sanders and Caden Raymond said a big part of the team’s hot streak out of the gate is their belief and hard work.

The run has been highlighted from coming back from being down 30-6 to win over Orono at Alfond Stadium. Sanders and Raymond discussed what the Minutemen’s success means to the community, their star players, and how they came back against the Red Riots.

“It means a lot. We don’t get too many winning seasons around here, so this season’s definitely something special. At halftime, coach told us that we could either lay down and roll over, or we can get up and start playing. Luckily, we came back and won,” said Sanders, senior wide receiver.

“There was some (discouragement felt), but we didn’t let it affect us. We kept our heads up, and we pulled out with a win. Aidan Sanders, Beans, our quarterback Caleb (Shearer), Zach Doyle on defense. He’s been a huge help getting like 10 tackles a game. That really helps us on the defensive end,” said Raymond, junior running back/linebacker.

The Minutemen have a road showdown with the fellow-undefeated and defending state champion Dexter Tigers coming up next.

Kickoff between the two teams is Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine

Latest News

Candlepin documentary set to spotlight sport's Maine history
Candlepin documentary set to spotlight sport's Maine history
Candlepin is set to premiere at the Alamo in Bucksport on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
Candlepin documentary set to spotlight sport’s Maine history
Savannah Bananas win 2022 CPL Championship
Savannah Bananas ‘Baseball Circus’ coming to Maine
Black Bears facing Air Force and No. 1 Denver
Maine men’s hockey to debut at Ice Breaker