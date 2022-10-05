Stearns-Schenck football off to 5-0 start

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The Stearns-Schenck Minutemen are off to a 5-0 start which has the players and fans thinking about the program’s glory days in the late 90s.

Playmakers like Aidan Sanders and Caden Raymond said a big part of the team’s hot streak out of the gate is their belief and hard work.

The run has been highlighted from coming back from being down 30-6 to win over Orono at Alfond Stadium. Sanders and Raymond discussed what the Minutemen’s success means to the community, their star players, and how they came back against the Red Riots.

“It means a lot. We don’t get too many winning seasons around here, so this season’s definitely something special. At halftime, coach told us that we could either lay down and roll over, or we can get up and start playing. Luckily, we came back and won,” said Sanders, senior wide receiver.

“There was some (discouragement felt), but we didn’t let it affect us. We kept our heads up, and we pulled out with a win. Aidan Sanders, Beans, our quarterback Caleb (Shearer), Zach Doyle on defense. He’s been a huge help getting like 10 tackles a game. That really helps us on the defensive end,” said Raymond, junior running back/linebacker.

The Minutemen have a road showdown with the fellow-undefeated and defending state champion Dexter Tigers coming up next.

Kickoff between the two teams is Saturday at 1 p.m.

