Small plane crashes in York County; No word on injuries

ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The York County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a plane crashed in Arundel Wednesday afternoon.

While few details are known at this time, authorities say the crash happened in the area of Portland Road.

The type of plane and whether anyone has been injured has not been released. Officials do say it was a small plane.

Sam’s Road is currently closed.

This story is still developing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.