Small plane crashes in York County; No word on injuries

arundel plane crash
arundel plane crash(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The York County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a plane crashed in Arundel Wednesday afternoon.

While few details are known at this time, authorities say the crash happened in the area of Portland Road.

The type of plane and whether anyone has been injured has not been released. Officials do say it was a small plane.

Sam’s Road is currently closed.

This story is still developing.

