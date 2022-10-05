Savannah Bananas ‘Baseball Circus’ coming to Maine

Savannah Bananas win 2022 CPL Championship
Savannah Bananas win 2022 CPL Championship(WTOC)
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to Hadlock Field on Aug. 18, 2023.

ESPN has called the Bananas “The Greatest Show in Sports,” and some have compared them to the Harlen Globetrotters in basketball.

Fans nominated more than 700 cities and 28 countries for the 2023 tour. Portland is one of 32 cities to get a visit.

“The response has been absolutely Bananas for this world tour,” said owner Jesse Cole. “Taking the Bananas to Portland has been something we’ve heard constantly from our fans over the years. We are fired up to bring an unforgettable show to them this spring.”

In addition to the cast of characters, dancers, performers, mascots, and musicians, the Bananas are bringing their own twist of baseball to Hadlock Field. Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it’s tied.

The Bananas will face off against their rival, the Party Animals. The rosters for both teams will be filled by independent professional players who have been scouted, tried out, and signed contracts for the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.

