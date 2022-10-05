Mural begins to take shape in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A mural three years in the making has begun to take shape in Ellsworth.

The project is sponsored by Heart of Ellsworth, a non-profit, downtown revitalization organization.

Artist Judy Taylor of MDI and her team started painting Sunday on the side of the Coastal Interiors building on Water Street.

The mural is intended to depict contemporary Ellsworth on the shoulders of its history.

”I made it in big shapes, kind of anonymous shapes. There’s no features or anything because I wanted it to have a modern twist to it, but with this look of these reveals that are going into the past, the black and white reveals. We’ve got great paint, and I have great painters, great brushes, so it’s going on beautifully,” said Judy Taylor.

Taylor says the goal is to have the mural finished up around the middle of the month.

