Maine State Police investigate death in Lamoine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Lamoine.

Police say on Monday morning, they were called to a home on Shore Road where a deceased man was found.

State police say the man was discovered by a friend who stopped by the house.

The man’s body was taken Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta where an autopsy was performed.

The Medical Examiner is still working to identity the man.

We’re told there is no danger to the public.

