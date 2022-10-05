Law enforcement closes Orrington road

Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement has closed a road in Orrington for last several hours.

A barracade is up at Swetts Pond and Dow Roads.

The sign says “emergency scene ahead” on Swetts Pond Road.

Penobscot Sherriff Troy Morton told TV5 earlier that they are not releasing information at this time but the public is not in any danger.

We spoke to several people who live in the area that say they heard gunshots around nine Wednesday morning.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

