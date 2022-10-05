Law enforcement closes Orrington road

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement has closed a road in Orrington for last several hours.

A barracade is up at Swetts Pond and Dow Roads.

The sign says “emergency scene ahead” on Swetts Pond Road.

Penobscot Sherriff Troy Morton told TV5 earlier that they are not releasing information at this time but the public is not in any danger.

We spoke to several people who live in the area that say they heard gunshots around nine Wednesday morning.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.