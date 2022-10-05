Isolated showers along the coast and dry inland.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure moves off the west a bit today allowing for some clouds to move inland, and the potential for some light isolated rain showers along the coastline. Well see partly sunny skies today and high temperatures reaching mid 60′s, winds will be light and variable. Overnight lows drop into the lower 40′s inland, and into the lower 50′s along the coast.

Clouds decrease as we head into Thursday where we’ll have mostly sunny skies and the warmest day of the week. High temperatures on Thursday reach the lower 70′s, and overnight lows will be warmer than they have been, dropping into the lower to mid 40′s. Friday a front will move from northwest to southeast and will bring the chance for scattered showers first in the Mountains. Showers will continue overnight and into early Saturday morning before ending. Colder air will move in behind the front. This could result in the chance for a few flakes mixing in with the rain over the Western Maine Mountains. High temperatures on Friday will reach the mid to upper 60′s. After the front passes Friday, we’ll see cooler high temperatures for the weekend, highs only reach the low to mid 50′s.

TODAY: Partly sunny skies, and light isolated showers along the coastline this afternoon and evening. High temperatures reaching between 63-67, winds are light and variable.

TONIGHT: mostly cloudy skies, with lows around 40-45 inland, and 48-52 along the coastline.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm as highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the morning. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

