Isolated showers along the coast and dry inland.

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Michael Fecca
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure moves off the west a bit today allowing for some clouds to move inland, and the potential for some light isolated rain showers along the coastline. Well see partly sunny skies today and high temperatures reaching mid 60′s, winds will be light and variable. Overnight lows drop into the lower 40′s inland, and into the lower 50′s along the coast.

Clouds decrease as we head into Thursday where we’ll have mostly sunny skies and the warmest day of the week. High temperatures on Thursday reach the lower 70′s, and overnight lows will be warmer than they have been, dropping into the lower to mid 40′s. Friday a front will move from northwest to southeast and will bring the chance for scattered showers first in the Mountains. Showers will continue overnight and into early Saturday morning before ending. Colder air will move in behind the front. This could result in the chance for a few flakes mixing in with the rain over the Western Maine Mountains. High temperatures on Friday will reach the mid to upper 60′s. After the front passes Friday, we’ll see cooler high temperatures for the weekend, highs only reach the low to mid 50′s.

TODAY: Partly sunny skies, and light isolated showers along the coastline this afternoon and evening. High temperatures reaching between 63-67, winds are light and variable.

TONIGHT: mostly cloudy skies, with lows around 40-45 inland, and 48-52 along the coastline.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm as highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the morning. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Clouds Moving Onshore Overnight
WABI First Alert Weather
Partly cloudy with near-normal highs
First Alert Weather
Another Cold Night With More Frost Likely
WABI First Alert Weather
Cool start to the week