Hancock County Lieutenant appointed to position of Chief Deputy

Hancock County Dispatch says while they need to know about road conditions when they’re...
Hancock County Dispatch says while they need to know about road conditions when they’re dangerous, calls asking for road crews can tie up phone lines for those who need emergency service.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - At a Hancock County Commissioner’s Meeting today, Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane officially appointed Lieutenant Corey Bagley to the position of Chief Deputy.

Bagley has 30 years of law enforcement experience, including time spent as a Patrol Deputy, M-D-E-A Special Agent, M-D-E-A Supervisor and Patrol Lieutenant.

Bagley will take over the position for former Chief Deputy Patrick Kane, who retired.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

Candidates were asked their thoughts on inflation, education and abortion, among other topics.
Maine’s gubernatorial candidates debate: Their answers on the housing crisis
Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth under new ownership
Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth under new ownership
St. Joseph hospital marks 2022 year with a time capsule burial
St. Joseph Healthcare buries 75th anniversary time capsule
Raccoon saved from Yarmouth storm drain
Officers to the rescue! Raccoon saved from Maine storm drain