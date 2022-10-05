Hancock County Lieutenant appointed to position of Chief Deputy

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - At a Hancock County Commissioner’s Meeting today, Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane officially appointed Lieutenant Corey Bagley to the position of Chief Deputy.

Bagley has 30 years of law enforcement experience, including time spent as a Patrol Deputy, M-D-E-A Special Agent, M-D-E-A Supervisor and Patrol Lieutenant.

Bagley will take over the position for former Chief Deputy Patrick Kane, who retired.

