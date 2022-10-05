Governor Mills, Congresswoman Pingree among officials to testify in defense of Maine’s lobster industry

Wednesday’s meeting will also provide the public with a final opportunity to make oral...
Wednesday’s meeting will also provide the public with a final opportunity to make oral statements or to submit written testimony between now and October 11.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Congresswoman Chellie Pingree and Governor Mills will both testify in support of Maine’s lobster industry during a planned National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration scoping meeting in Portland Wednesday night.

Pingree and Mills will urge NOAA to make data-driven modifications to the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan.

Wednesday’s meeting will also provide the public with a final opportunity to make oral statements or to submit written testimony between now and October 11.

The event will take place at University of Southern Maine’s Abromson Community Education Center from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

In September, a Maine delegation led by Governor Mills, sent a letter directly to Seafood Watch, urging the organization to immediately reverse the controversial red-listing of Maine lobster.

Governor Mills and Maine’s bipartisan Congressional Delegation have been steadfastly opposed to the undue burdens that have been imposed on the state’s lobster fishery through NOAA’s rulemaking process.

Following the release of NOAA’s final rule in late August 2021, the Maine Delegation and Governor Mills issued a statement in opposition to the rule while highlighting the significant modifications Maine lobstermen have made to make their gear safe for right whales.

In October 2021, the Maine leaders wrote to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo urging her to rescind the unscientific rule, and in February 2022 they called for a postponement of the rule due to pandemic-related difficulties lobstermen had obtaining the compliant gear.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine

Latest News

Hancock County Dispatch says while they need to know about road conditions when they’re...
Hancock County Lieutenant appointed to position of Chief Deputy
Candidates were asked their thoughts on inflation, education and abortion, among other topics.
Maine’s gubernatorial candidates debate: Their answers on the housing crisis
Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth under new ownership
Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth under new ownership
St. Joseph hospital marks 2022 year with a time capsule burial
St. Joseph Healthcare buries 75th anniversary time capsule