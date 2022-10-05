Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth under new ownership

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth has a new owner.

The building, which houses a bowling alley and three other small businesses, had been somewhat neglected in the past.

22-year old Ryan Lounder purchased the property in mid-September, and has a vision for it beyond some overdue maintenance.

”I’m excited for finally this place to get the love and attention that it needs.”

The Eastward Plaza building started as a bowling alley in the 70s with additions made to accommodate other business along the way.

“I think there’s a lot that can be done here, but it hasn’t been maximized in a long time. I think there’s a lot of good things that can be done,” he said.

“What he’s going to do with the place is really going to bring it where it needs to be because this place has so much potential, but I feel like it really just needs someone to see it, and I feel like that’s him, so I’m pretty excited about it,” said Autumn Mowery, owner of D’Amandas Bowling Alley.

Lounder, who also owns 207 Collectibles in the plaza, hopes to turn the entire property into a community hub and a destination for families.

“Out in the front yard where all those shed buildings are, I want to have them moved off to the side so that way I can also put in a bunch of bounce houses out there. I’m looking to try and get food trucks started, have picnic tables out there. I have a lot of open lawn up along the side here that I’m looking to put in like a rock wall and a batting cage, but those are things that are a little further out,” said Louder.

“Everything that he’s going to do with the place is going to be great for business and for this whole entire plaza to actually be at its full potential, and having somewhere for families to actually enjoy something here in Ellsworth,” said Mowery.

Lounder says repaving the 70-thousand square foot parking lot will be a top priority before he can get the plaza to where he wants to take it. It’s just one of a number of boxes the 22-year old entrepreneur intends to check.

“It wasn’t like I just woke up one day and decided to buy it. It was something I thought about, the idea of what could be done around here. I’m really excited,” he said.

