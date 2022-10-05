Clouds & Showers Overnight. Brighter & Warmer Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The remnants of Ian continues to sit and spin well offshore this evening. This has been spinning in cloud cover from the Foothills towards the Coast along with a few light showers. Farther north skies are still mostly clear and will remain that way for the rest of the night. Clouds and scattered showers will remain for areas along south & east of the I-95 corridor overnight and into early Thursday morning. Lows will range from the upper 30s across the far north to the low 50s closer to the coastline.

A few light showers near the coast early Thursday morning, but the rest of the day will have lots of sunshine. This will be the best day of the extended forecast as highs will range from the upper 60s along the coast to the low to mid 70s inland. Clouds will begin to increase late Thursday night into early Friday ahead of a cold front.

By Friday, clouds will be increasing across the region and highs will stay in the 60s. There will be a cold front crossing the region later in the day. This front will move from northwest to southeast and will bring the chance for scattered showers first in the Mountains. Showers will continue overnight and into early Saturday morning before ending. Colder air will move in behind the front. This could result in the chance for a few flakes mixing in with the rain over the Western Maine Mountains.

For the weekend, conditions will be MUCH cooler with highs that will stay mostly in the 50s. Saturday will have some clouds and a few light showers early on with drier and brighter conditions by the afternoon. Another cold front will cross the region early Sunday morning. This will bring a few showers & even a few flakes across northern areas. The rest of Sunday will have partly cloudy skies.

High pressure will build into the region by early next week. This will bring lots of sunshine, but it will keep temperatures well below normal. Most areas will stay in the 50s through the first half of next week.

Latest Foliage Map as of Oct. 5th. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy from I-95 to the coast with the chance for scattered showers. Over the north, skies will be clear, and conditions will remain dry. Lows ranging from the upper 30s over the north to the low 50s near the coast. Light northerly wind.

THURSDAY: Clouds and isolated showers near the coast. Warm & sunny for the rest of the day. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the early morning. Brighter & drier by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

