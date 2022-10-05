Candlepin documentary set to spotlight sport’s Maine history

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local film director is spotlighting a Maine sport’s history with deep roots in the state.

Candlepin is set to premiere at the Alamo in Bucksport on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

It’s a free event sponsored by Bucksport House of Pizza, and the project has been supported by a Maine Arts Commission Project Grant for Artists.

Ricky Leighton grew up around candlepin bowling at Lucky Strike Lanes in Gardiner before moving to Blue Hill and graduating from George Stevens Academy.

He got the chance to visit several bowling centers and champions for the 26-minute documentary.

“We felt like it was important to capture some of this history, talk about the legacy of the sport, go into these bowling centers and film in 4K slow motion (which really hasn’t been done before), and preserve this moment in history, but also build awareness of the sport so hopefully the future of it can succeed,” said Leighton.

Leighton explained that the runtime gives Candlepin access to festival viewing, and that it became a three-year project during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A live Q&A will take place after the Alamo showing.

