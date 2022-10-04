Woman taken to the hospital after single vehicle crash in Hermon

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A woman was taken to the hospital after an accident around 11am in Hermon.

It happened on the Coldbrook Road.

Police say the 40-year-old woman driving was heading in the direction of Dysart’s when she went off the road and rolled her car about five times.

We do not know the extent of her injuries.

They are still investigating what caused this accident but the officer we spoke with is urging everyone to please use caution when driving.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

Portland makes list of top 10 small cities in America
UMaine conducting annual emergency communication system test Tuesday
Dillon Repasy
Millinocket man arrested after driving into wastewater plant
Chilly morning, warming up this afternoon