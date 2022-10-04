Woman taken to the hospital after single vehicle crash in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A woman was taken to the hospital after an accident around 11am in Hermon.

It happened on the Coldbrook Road.

Police say the 40-year-old woman driving was heading in the direction of Dysart’s when she went off the road and rolled her car about five times.

We do not know the extent of her injuries.

They are still investigating what caused this accident but the officer we spoke with is urging everyone to please use caution when driving.

