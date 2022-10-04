UMaine conducting annual emergency communication system test Tuesday

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - If you’re in Orono this afternoon and hear sirens, don’t panic!

The University of Maine is doing their annual communications system test from 3 to 4 p-m.

The outdoor sirens will sound for several minutes.

Subscribers of the UMaine alert system will also get several notifications.

There also will be information posted online and on social media

You also call call 581-4636 to hear a recorded message about the tests.

