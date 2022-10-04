Tiffany Bond speaks to Rotary Club of Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Independent candidate for Maine’s Second Congressional District seat Tiffany Bond spoke to the Rotary Club of Bangor at Husson University on Tuesday.

Bond works as a family law attorney.

She believes her experience as a mediator and her position as an independent will allow her to work well with people across the political spectrum.

In a question-and-answer session, she expressed her belief that we are all facing the same issues and shouldn’t be concerned with party lines but instead, the path toward a solution.

Bond also noted she doesn’t like seeing other candidates accept large sums of money from voters for campaign ads when she says that money could be used to solve problems facing Mainers.

“I actually don’t want your money. Please, if you like what I have to say today, take the same amount of money, go spend it at a local business, donate to a charity, help our community. I think that when somebody says I want you to invest in our community, that’s where the money belongs,” Bond said.

“The catch is, you know, you have to give them a little note with it that says that Tiffany wanted me to invest in our community, otherwise, it’s just shopping,” she added.

Bond holds virtual town halls on her YouTube channel Tuesdays at 7pm and Saturdays at 8 a-m. The two other candidates on the ballot, Jared Golden and Bruce Poliquin, spoke to the group in August.

