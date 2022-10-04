St. Joseph Healthcare buries 75th anniversary time capsule

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - How will you remember 2022?

St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor marked the year by burying a time capsule outside the hospital entrance.

The sealed capsule includes hand-written notes, photos, technology and even a Barbie doll dressed in PPE to illustrate the industry’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2022 is St. Joseph Healthcare’s 75th anniversary.

The time capsule will be unearthed at the centennial celebration in 2047.

Although they don’t know what the future holds, officials say the team’s values will be well-represented.

“I’m sure that medicine and hospital care will be a whole lot different in 25 years,” Vice President of Medical Affairs David Koffman, MD, said.

“Our hope is that people will look back and see what impressive contributions that people have made to the hospital in the community, and be able to go back in time and see what that was like.”

“The last 15 years have been both trying and rewarding,” Sister Barbara said. “Our mission and commitment to the people of Bangor and the surrounding areas remains constant.”

The hospital had previously unearthed a capsule from their 60th anniversary in 2007 earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.