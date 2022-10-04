Partly cloudy with near-normal highs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s another chilly morning! Frost and Freeze headlines have been issued until after sunrise. An area of high pressure will remain over the region on Tuesday. Highs will be a little warmer than yesterday but expect partly cloudy skies as a low pressure system moves up the mid-Atlantic coast. A few showers are possible along the coast tonight and on Wednesday as the low pressure system moves northeast. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will slowly move out on Thursday. A low pressure system and associated cold front will approach from the west and bring the chance of showers Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will cool into the weekend behind the front as high pressure moves in.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 59-63°. South 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s north and 40s south and along the coast. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A few showers are possible along the coast. Highs 61-67°. Light northwest wind.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs 65-71°. Light southwest wind.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with showers inland. Highs in the 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the mid 40 to mid 50s. West wind 5-15+ mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.