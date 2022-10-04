Officers to the rescue! Raccoon saved from Maine storm drain

Raccoon saved from Yarmouth storm drain
Raccoon saved from Yarmouth storm drain(Yarmouth Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - Police officers in Yarmouth worked quickly to save a raccoon stuck in a storm drain Monday evening.

Police said someone called for help after spotting the animal stuck in a catch basin on Bennett Road.

When officers arrived, they spotted the raccoon clinging to the side, keeping its head above water.

Officers said they were concerned the animal would drown if they didn’t help.

With help from Yarmouth Public Works and a dog pole from the Cumberland Police Department, officers were able to successfully save the raccoon and carry it to the nearby woods.

The animal did not appear to have any injuries.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

St. Joseph hospital marks 2022 year with a time capsule burial
St. Joseph Healthcare buries 75th anniversary time capsule
Jessica Trefethen
Jury selection wraps up for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son
No Frost Overnight
FAME launches Thrive Maine