Officers to the rescue! Raccoon saved from Maine storm drain

YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - Police officers in Yarmouth worked quickly to save a raccoon stuck in a storm drain Monday evening.

Police said someone called for help after spotting the animal stuck in a catch basin on Bennett Road.

When officers arrived, they spotted the raccoon clinging to the side, keeping its head above water.

Officers said they were concerned the animal would drown if they didn’t help.

With help from Yarmouth Public Works and a dog pole from the Cumberland Police Department, officers were able to successfully save the raccoon and carry it to the nearby woods.

The animal did not appear to have any injuries.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.