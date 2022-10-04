Millinocket man arrested after driving into wastewater plant

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A Millinocket man is facing multiple charges after police say he crashed through the gate of a wastewater treatment plant while intoxicated.

East Millinocket Police say Dillon Repasy called 911 Friday night just before eight saying he was he was locked behind a gate and needed a tow home.

The call was then disconnected.

They say he called 911 several other times but they couldn’t get a clear location.

That’s when they used 911 mapping to locate him at a wastewater treatment plant on Medway Road in Millinocket.

When they arrived they saw a car had crashed through the locked gate and through multiple sections of guardrail.

They say Repasy was appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later arrested and taken to Penobscot County Jail.

Repasy faces multiple charges including his second O-U-I, aggravated criminal mischief and trespass by motor vehicle.

