Mainers who took part in the Boston Tea Party are honored with commemorative marker

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ten Maine men are being honored for taking part in the Boston Tea Party.

The Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum and various towns and organizations are working together to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the events that led up to the American Revolution by placing commemorative markers at the gravesites of Tea Party participants.

Today, they honored Gershom Collier who was 35 when he took part in the event.

Collier died in 1822 and is buried alongside his family at the Collier Cemetery in Northport.

The museum’s creative director Evan O Brien said although there are no official accounts, it’s believed 100 to 150 people took part in the event.

He says he wants people to remember the ordinary citizens who did extraordinary things, not just the famous names in history.

“This is not just Boston story,” O Brien said. “That’s why we’re here in the great state of Maine. It may have taken part in Boston and taking place in Boston, but the people that were involved in it spread out all across New England and all across the nation. So, the history of the Boston Tea Party and the history of the American Revolution is dotted all across this region. And it’s an opportunity for communities at every local level to be proud of their connection to the Boston Tea Party story.”

Their goal is to place the markers on all known participants by the 250th anniversary which is December 16, 2023.

To date, they have placed markers on the gravesites of 104 participants.

Events are taking place in Belfast and Warren tomorrow.

Here are the list of Mainers to be honored:

Moscow, ME - Baker Cemetery - David Decker - Oct. 2, 2022

Whiting, ME - Whiting Village Cemetery - John Crane - Oct. 3, 2022

Northport, ME - Collier Cemetery - Gershom Collier - Oct. 4, 2022

Warren, ME - Fairview Cemetery - Benjamin Burton - Oct. 5, 2022

Belfast, ME - Grove Cemetery - John Cochran - Oct. 5, 2022

Jay, ME - Jay Hill Cemetery - James Starr & Jonathan Parker - Oct. 6, 2022

Bethel, ME - Skillingston Cemetery - James Mills - Oct. 6, 2022

Turner, ME - Turner Centerville Cemetery - Joseph Ludden - Oct. 7, 2022

Gorham, ME - PRIVATE CEREMONY& PROPERTY - Ephraim Smith - Oct. 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.