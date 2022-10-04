Maine wide receiver Montigo Moss discusses growing up watching Hall of Fame father

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine wide receiver Montigo Moss has been an x-factor for the Black Bears on offense this season, catching a touchdown in three straight games now, including a one-hander in the red zone against No. 14 Villanova.

Montigo’s caught touchdowns in three-straight games for Black Bears (WABI)

He said he’s learned a lot from his Pro Football Hall of Fame father, Randy, as he’s grown up, including a switch from tight end to wideout in high school.

Moss is donning No. 81 with the Black Bears, Randy’s number in New England when he scored a record 23 touchdown catches in 2007.

Despite all the accolades, to Montigo, he’s always just been Dad.

“He’s always just been my father, so at the end of the day, I didn’t view him any differently. Molding me into who I am today as a player and person, he’s helped along the way. He’s taught me everything: routes, catching, mentality, work ethic, all that. He’s a big factor in that, just always telling me to work for my own. Nothing’s given, so always work for my own and get my own,” said Moss.

Montigo added that he’s glad he’s inherited Randy’s hands, but wishes he had his speed too.

