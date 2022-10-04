Maine men’s hockey to debut at Ice Breaker

Black Bears facing Air Force and No. 1 Denver
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine men’s hockey is going to Colorado to face Air Force and No. 1 Denver in the season-opening Ice Breaker showcase.

Black Bears facing Air Force and No. 1 Denver(WABI)

The Black Bears said both teams provide a tough test, much like the ones they’ll see later in the season.

“Air Force is going to play us hard. Then we’re going up against one of the hardest teams as well. It’s going to be a lot to go up against a team like (Denver), but playing in Hockey East, we’re in one of the best (conferences). That’s what we go up against almost every night, so that’s something we’re just going to prepare for. We know they’re a great team, but we’re just going to do our thing and hopefully it leads us in the right direction,” said Lynden Breen, junior forward.

The Air Force game is Friday at 9 p.m., with Denver coming up on Saturday at 8 p.m.

