Jury selection wraps up for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son

Jessica Trefethen
Jessica Trefethen(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection for a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her son wrapped up in Belfast Tuesday afternoon.

36-year-old Jessica Trefethen is charged with murder for the death of her son, 3-year-old Maddox Williams, in June of last year.

Maddox died after Trefethen brought him to the hospital because he was not breathing and had no pulse.

An autopsy found the boy had suffered several injuries including a fractured spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

The medical examiner ruled his death non-accidental and was caused by multiple blunt-force trauma.

Opening statements will begin Wednesday morning.

