Gov. Janet Mills intervenes opposition in Versant electricity rate

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is calling on the Governor’s Energy Office to intervene in opposition to the electricity rate increase Versant Power is requesting from the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

If approved, Versant residential customers could see their bills go up 12 to 24 dollars a month, depending on electricity usage, starting next summer.

Customers received the notice last week.

Mills says Mainers are already dealing with high electricity rates that are harming families and businesses.

Versant says money from the increase will go toward a new metering system, reliability improvements, enhanced customer service, employee retention, and to address industry-wide inflationary changes.

While Mills says she agrees with strengthening our electric system, the timing must be balanced against the costs already facing Mainers and businesses.

The Governor is also opposed to a rate increase requested by Central Maine Power in August.

