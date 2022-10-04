First-of-its-kind distillery opens in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - H&S Spirits in Harrington started distilling last August, becoming the 23rd distillery to operate in Maine, and the very first in Washington County.

The distillery now has a tasting room which had a successful grand opening over the weekend.

“We’re proud to be in Washington County, proud to be in Harrington, and we’re proud of what we have to offer,” majority owner Myron Spaulding said.

Spaulding tried retirement, and found it wasn’t for him.

“The running joke is my wife said I had to get out of the house and keep busy. I said, ‘Okay, I’m gonna go to start a distillery.’ She goes, ‘That’s not what I meant.’ I said, ‘Well, you weren’t specific and I did exactly what you asked me to do.’”

Since August spirits from Washington County’s first distillery are popping up on the shelves of retailers across Maine.

“We make it meanwhile, blueberry liqueur - the blueberries come right here from Harrington,” Spaulding said. “It’s a liquor so it’s 40-proof, twenty percent alcohol. We also make a cranberry one; same situation, the cranberries come right from this town. We use those berries to make a cranberry liqueur.”

H&S also makes a cinnamon whiskey, and a young-aged whiskey called Harrington Hooch, and a hundred proof moonshine.

“We call that ‘Flat Bay Thunder’ and Flat Bay is a body of water right here in Harrington too,” Spaulding said.

Spaulding says the tasting room’s grand opening over the weekend brought people from both in-state and out-of-state, and every age range from 21 and over.

“We had two older ladies that actually live in town., sisters, they were both in their late 80′s, and they had a hoot coming in,” Spaulding said. “And they actually liked the Flat Bay Thunder.”

H&S Spirits didn’t open this business just to be the first distillery in Washington County. This is a labor of love, and they hope you enjoy tasting their product as much as they enjoy producing it- from barrel, to still, to bottle.

“It’s almost a social event, especially when we’re running the still and stuff,” Spaulding said. “We love to have people, and I love to explain what we’re doing here too. We’re not in this to make a quick dollar. We’re a mom-and-pop operation, and that’s the goal.”

