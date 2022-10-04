FAME launches Thrive Maine

(25 News)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Finance Authority of Maine says they’re getting hundreds of applicants for a new forgivable business loan program.

This first come, first served program known as Thrive Maine began Tuesday morning at 9am.

The program is for small Maine businesses that have been negatively impacted by the global pandemic.

Loans range from $10,000 to $2 million dollars, and funds will be forgiven at a rate of 25% over a four-year period.

Certain conditions need to be met.

The program is set to run until either December 3rd or until funds run out.

“A small business under this federal program is defined as 500 or fewer employees, and as we know, Maine has a lot of small businesses with far fewer employees, and we encourage all of those who might be eligible to consider applying, nonprofits as well,” said Governmental Affairs & Communications Manager William Norbert.

To learn more about Thrive Maine you can do so here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

Mainers who took part in the Boston Tea Party are honored with commemorative marker
Mainers who took part in the Boston Tea Party are honored with commemorative marker
Portland makes list of top 10 small cities in America
UMaine conducting annual emergency communication system test Tuesday
Police Lights
Woman taken to the hospital after single vehicle crash in Hermon