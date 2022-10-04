Clouds Moving Onshore Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain across the region through the first part of the night. Clouds will begin to move onshore overnight associated with a coastal low that has been stationary over the Mid-Atlantic for the past several days. The low will pass well to our southeast all thanks to the area of high pressure that has been overhead for the past few days. Lows tonight will be warmest along the coast where clouds will be present only dropping into the 40s. Farther inland, skies will stay mostly clear, and some locations will see their lows dropping near freezing. There will be the chance for patchy frost over far northern Maine.

Clouds will begin to push farther inland across the Pine Tree State on Wednesday reaching as far inland as the Foothills. In the Mountains and over the Crown of Maine, mostly sunny skies should be expected. This will also result in warmer temperatures over the north where a few spots could reach close to 70°. Closer to the coast, more clouds will keep highs slightly cooler but are still expected to reach the low to mid 60s. There will be the chance for widely scattered showers along the immediate coastline. These will be light showers and most of the day will remain dry.

Warmest temperatures over the north where there will be more sunshine. More clouds and even a few showers possible along the coast. (WABI)

Sunshine will return to most of the region on Thursday. This will be the best day of the extended forecast as highs will range from the upper 60s to the low 70s.

A warm Fall day Thursday with highs for many locations reaching into the low 70s. (WABI)

By Friday, clouds will be increasing across the region and highs will stay in the 60s. There will be a cold front crossing the region later in the day. This front will move from northwest to southeast and will bring the chance for scattered showers first in the Mountains. Showers will continue overnight and into early Saturday morning before ending. Colder air will move in behind the front. This could result in the chance for a few flakes mixing in with the rain over the Western Maine Mountains. Temperatures will be below normal this weekend as highs will only max out in the 50s.

The trend of cooler & mostly dry conditions will continue into next week.

TONIGHT: Clouds will move onshore this evening with clear skies farther inland. A few light showers possible along the coast. Lows ranging from near freezing north to the 40s along the coast. Light northeast wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy from the Foothills towards the coast. More sunshine in the Mountains and over the north. A few scattered showers along the coast. Highs ranging from the low 60s along the coast to near 70° over the north. Light northeast wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm as highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the morning. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

