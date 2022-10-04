BREAKING: Maine State Police issue statewide AMBER alert from Saco

alexandra vincent
alexandra vincent(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
amber alert
amber alert(WABI)

SACO, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police is issuing a state wide abduction alert out of Saco.

Missing from Saco is is 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock, a white female, 4 feet tall, 75 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock, a white male, 3 feet 11 inches tall, 50 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes

The children were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent on Monday.

Vincent is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes.

They are believed to be in a silver 2021 Toyota RAV4 with a Maine breast cancer plate LU-LOU

They are believed to be in New Jersey.

If you have any information contact Saco Police Department at 207-287-4535.

We will update this when we have more information.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

Portland makes list of top 10 small cities in America
UMaine conducting annual emergency communication system test Tuesday
Police Lights
Woman taken to the hospital after single vehicle crash in Hermon
Dillon Repasy
Millinocket man arrested after driving into wastewater plant