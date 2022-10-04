BREAKING: Maine State Police issue statewide AMBER alert from Saco

amber alert (WABI)

SACO, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police is issuing a state wide abduction alert out of Saco.

Missing from Saco is is 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock, a white female, 4 feet tall, 75 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock, a white male, 3 feet 11 inches tall, 50 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes

The children were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent on Monday.

Vincent is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes.

They are believed to be in a silver 2021 Toyota RAV4 with a Maine breast cancer plate LU-LOU

They are believed to be in New Jersey.

If you have any information contact Saco Police Department at 207-287-4535.

