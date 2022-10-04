Bangor considering “tenants’ rights” ordinance

Bangor expanding affordable housing options
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor city councilors are considering a tenant’s rights ordinance as the City works on housing insecurity solutions.

Councilors, residents, landlords and city officials discussed the draft ordinance during Monday’s Government Operations Committee meeting.

The ordinance would implement a 60-day written notice of any rent increase, a more specific anti-discrimination policy, and cost restrictions on application and screening fees.

Landlords would also not be allowed to waive any of these provisions under agreements with tenants.

Any violations would be subject to the City’s land development code or Maine Human Rights Act provisions.

Discussion centered around ensuring the measures would be fair to both sides.

”We felt collectively that renters need more protection with a bit longer notice,” councilor Jonathan Sprague said. “We’re trying to remedy that in a fair way, recognizing not to impinge too much on rentors, but to protect renters.”

“In this, the only thing it says is protection of tenants, and I don’t see anything in here that says protection for the landlords,” broker Emily Ellis said.

The ordinance will not be discussed again until November as the City will rewrite portions of the draft ordinance.

