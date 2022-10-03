Two facing charges after drug bust Sunday night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities arrested an Etna man and a Bangor woman after reportedly finding more than $190,000 worth of drugs in their car and two young children present.

34-year-old Roger Grego and 37-year-old Monica Clark are charged with three counts of unlawful drug trafficking.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. for a routine traffic stop.

Deputies say they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and crack cocaine in the vehicle

Grego and Clark are at the Penobscot County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office says DHHS was contacted for the children’s welfare.

