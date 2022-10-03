Two facing charges after drug bust Sunday night

Two arrested after drug bust
Two arrested after drug bust(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities arrested an Etna man and a Bangor woman after reportedly finding more than $190,000 worth of drugs in their car and two young children present.

34-year-old Roger Grego and 37-year-old Monica Clark are charged with three counts of unlawful drug trafficking.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. for a routine traffic stop.

Deputies say they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and crack cocaine in the vehicle

Grego and Clark are at the Penobscot County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office says DHHS was contacted for the children’s welfare.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor
Thomas Hill Standpipe reopening Wednesday for Fall tours
Police Lights
Convicted murderer in Corinth sentenced to six years in prison
Hurricane Ian devastation.
Mainer living in Florida recounts tale of survival during Hurricane Ian
35-year-old Nicole Tufo was last heard from on September 8.
Bangor Police searching for missing woman