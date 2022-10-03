UPDATE: State St back open after brief closure due to gas leak

UPDATE: The leak has been stopped and the road is back open.

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A portion of State St. in Brewer is closed down while authorities respond for a gas leak near the Brewer Auditorium.

According to the Brewer Police Department, State St is shut down between Mullen Way and Eastern Ave., and they’re asking people to avoid the area.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will update when we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.