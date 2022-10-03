Thomas Hill Standpipe reopening Wednesday for Fall tours

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year again.

Folks can take in the scenery from the Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor this week.

The standpipe opens Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. for the fall session.

The standpipe is open four times a year, once each season.

It might be your best chance to catch some beautiful fall colors high above Bangor.

