Thomas Hill Standpipe reopening Wednesday for Fall tours
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year again.
Folks can take in the scenery from the Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor this week.
The standpipe opens Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. for the fall session.
The standpipe is open four times a year, once each season.
It might be your best chance to catch some beautiful fall colors high above Bangor.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.