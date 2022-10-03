One person has died in crash on Route 1A in Holden

Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.
Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Holden Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash on Route 1A.

The road is closed near 205 Main Road and will be until Monday afternoon.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says one vehicle heading in the direction of Ellsworth drifted into the other lane of oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle.

It happened around 9:30 Monday morning.

Chief Greeley says people have to be cautious while driving through this heavily traveled area.

“Literally tens of thousands of cars somedays and DOT has done its best to widen the road, to put a center turning lane in. Holden Police Department has a constant presence out here and it’s a nice day so weather shouldn’t have been a factor. It’s very unfortunate,” said Chief Greeley.

People are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

