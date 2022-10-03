Mainers experience Living History Days

BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - Mainers learned a lot during Living History Days at Leonard’s Mills in Bradley this weekend.

People re-enacted scenes from the 18th century as craftsman, blacksmiths, and potters.

There was wagon rides, bean-hole beans, and fresh-pressed cider.

We came across a civil war encampment where we were able to speak with civil war captains and surgeons.

“When we do reenactments and people find out that we are actually from Maine, then it’s like ‘Wow, you guys are from Maine. You, Maine guys are something.’ So, it makes you a little more proud,” 20th Maine Company B Capt. David Sulin said.

“You feel a little bit of a kinship with those guys from way back then.”

“If, we can do a good job telling their story, then that’s very important to us.”

“We don’t want these people forgotten.”

For more information on events coming up, visit maineforestandloggingmuseum.org.

