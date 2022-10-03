Jury selection begins for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection for a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her son got underway Monday.

36-year-old Jessica Trefethen is charged with murder for the death of her son, 3-year-old Maddox Williams, in June of last year.

Maddox died after Trefethen brought him to the hospital because he was not breathing and had no pulse.

They were unable to revive the boy.

An autopsy found the boy had suffered several injuries including a fractured spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

The medical examiner ruled his death non-accidental and was caused by multiple blunt-force trauma.

Trefethen’s trial will begin as soon as a jury is seated.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday

Latest News

Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor
Thomas Hill Standpipe reopening Wednesday for Fall tours
Hurricane Ian devastation.
Mainer living in Florida recounts tale of survival during Hurricane Ian
35-year-old Nicole Tufo was last heard from on September 8.
Bangor Police searching for missing woman
The seasonal offerings will be on store shelves in October and available while supplies last.
Gifford’s new Fall flavors hitting store shelves