Jury selection begins for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection for a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her son got underway Monday.

36-year-old Jessica Trefethen is charged with murder for the death of her son, 3-year-old Maddox Williams, in June of last year.

Maddox died after Trefethen brought him to the hospital because he was not breathing and had no pulse.

They were unable to revive the boy.

An autopsy found the boy had suffered several injuries including a fractured spine and internal bleeding in his abdomen and brain.

The medical examiner ruled his death non-accidental and was caused by multiple blunt-force trauma.

Trefethen’s trial will begin as soon as a jury is seated.

