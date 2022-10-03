Gifford’s new Fall flavors hitting store shelves

The seasonal offerings will be on store shelves in October and available while supplies last.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Looking to satisfy that autumn sweet tooth?

Grab your spoon and get ready to fall into some new Fall ice cream flavors from Gifford’s HomeMaine Ice Cream.

The Maine-based ice cream business has announced they’re rolling out three limited edition seasonal flavors.

They’re also shipping its ice cream in pint-sized packaging for the first time.

The three fall flavors are Pumpkin, Apple Pie Churro and White Peppermint Chocolate Chip.

The seasonal offerings will be on store shelves in October and available while supplies last.

You can find more info at giffordsicecream.com.

