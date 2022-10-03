Convicted murderer in Corinth sentenced to six years in prison
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - A convicted murderer living in Corinth was sentenced to six years in prison today for illegal possession of a firearm.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the FBI and Texas Police were looking for 73-year-old Francis Cahill, also known as Bruce Cossett, and learned he may have moved to Maine.
Maine State Police found a .22 caliber rifle and 12-gauge shotgun at his Corinth residence.
Cahill is prohibited from possessing firearms after a 1978 murder conviction in Texas.
Cahill pleaded guilty to the firearms charge in March.
