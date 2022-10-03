Construction on North Street Playground in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Construction is underway at North Street playground in Waterville.

Renovation at the park is part of the general obligation bond that was passed last spring by the City Council.

The bond included funding to renovate eight playgrounds in Waterville, some of which have been there for over two decades.

The City is removing the old equipment and replacing them with new ones.

Planning for the project started 8 to 10 years ago.

