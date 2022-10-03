Chilly start to the workweek

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a chilly start to the work week! Monday morning’s lows are in the upper 20s and 30s for some places.

An area of high pressure is sitting over the region. Highs today will stay below average, mostly in the 50s. Another mostly clear night is in store, meaning lows will once again drop into the upper 20s and 30s. Therefore, widespread frost is possible.

The area of high pressure will remain over the region on Tuesday. Highs will be a little warmer but expect increasing clouds as a low pressure system moves up the mid Atlantic. A few showers are possible along the coast on Wednesday as the low pressure system moves northeast. A few of the showers may make in as far inland as the interstate Wednesday evening.

High pressure will slowly move out on Thursday. A low pressure system will approach from the west and bring the chance of showers Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs 54-60°. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 27-40°. Calm wind.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs 59-63°. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers along the coast. Highs in the 60s. Light and variable.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with possible showers. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

