Car crash into a home in Winslow

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Waterville and Winslow fire crews responded to a call this morning about a car that crashed into a home.

It happened around 11 30 near the intersetion of China and North Pond Roads in Winslow.

Winslow Deputy Chief Scott Bolduc said it appears a man had a medical event while driving on China Road.

He says the man may have lost consciousness while driving, left the road, and went across the property on North Pond Road crashing into the living room of the home.

The man was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital in Augusta.

“We kind of slow down our operations until we got proper materials to shore up the house. So, our plan is to shore up that corner of the house, too, and then have a towing company come in and pull the vehicle if we can, and then we’ll secure the house as best as we can,” Bolduc said.

No one was home during the crash except the home owner’s pets.

Everyone is okay including the pets.

